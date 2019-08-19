DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.85

Shares of DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.89. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 2,469,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. DEXUS Property Group’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Darren Steinberg purchased 248,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.10 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of A$3,256,948.20 ($2,309,892.34).

About DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

