DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBHU)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $10.99, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

