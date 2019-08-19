DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Trading 12.4% Higher

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, 11,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DHX Media alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.