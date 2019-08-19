Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Terrence G. Schneider Sells 2,636 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Digi International stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,887. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 million, a P/E ratio of 263.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2,052.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 44.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 337.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

