DigitalNote Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,271.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00820731 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004312 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

