Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of DIN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.36. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 157,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

