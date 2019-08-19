Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Shares Down 1%

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.76, 6,066 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.58% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

