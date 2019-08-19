Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SAGG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 31.51% of Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1x Shares worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

