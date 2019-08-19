Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Trading Up 1.5%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.62, approximately 45,181 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 99,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.83.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

