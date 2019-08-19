DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0273

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $98,665.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00561261 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005371 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

