Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $231.13

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.13 and last traded at $231.29, with a volume of 1264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.55. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

