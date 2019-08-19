DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.20

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.71. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 5,651 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

