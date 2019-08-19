Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

DLTH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 181,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Duluth has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Duluth by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Duluth by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

