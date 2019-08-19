Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) SVP John Varughese Sells 4,000 Shares

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DNKN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 701,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.42.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

