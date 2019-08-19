Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNKN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,657. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

