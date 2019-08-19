Dusk Network Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.81 or 0.04733673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000906 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,159,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

