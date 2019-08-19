DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Fiserv (NYSE:FISV) Head to Head Contrast

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 5.70% 19.57% 7.53% Fiserv 16.08% 53.08% 9.85%

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 5 8 0 2.62 Fiserv 0 5 19 0 2.79

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $72.18, suggesting a potential upside of 127.06%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $97.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Fiserv.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fiserv does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.40 $1.26 billion $8.34 3.81 Fiserv $5.82 billion 7.24 $1.19 billion $3.10 34.60

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Fiserv. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats DXC Technology on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

