Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Up 7.1%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 706,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,883,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

