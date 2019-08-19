e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.85, approximately 1,158,719 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 712,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

The stock has a market cap of $818.32 million, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $62,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $65,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,159,412 shares of company stock valued at $34,749,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

