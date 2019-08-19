Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 58.6% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $44,073.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.01358294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Upbit, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

