Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.