Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.

NASDAQ:ELAN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 1,422,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,483. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.