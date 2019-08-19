Elastos Price Reaches $2.93 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00027072 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Kucoin and BCEX. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $46.74 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.01336072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,795,451 coins and its circulating supply is 15,925,608 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Huobi, LBank, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.