Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 806,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,085. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

