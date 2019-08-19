EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Market Capitalization Hits $453,246.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $453,246.00 and $612.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00268643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.01344756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

