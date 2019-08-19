Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$12.77 and a twelve month high of C$20.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 9,993 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$142,312.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,776.02. Also, Director Michael Weill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,600.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

