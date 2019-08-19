Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) PT Set at $6.00 by B. Riley

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETM. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 56,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $338,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $180,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,436.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,256,202 shares of company stock worth $7,295,969. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

