EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.