eosDAC Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit and OTCBTC. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $29,829.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.