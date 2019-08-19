EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 2.2% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63, approximately 148,426 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,252,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,317.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,579,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in EQT by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in EQT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,268,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.