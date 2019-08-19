Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,488.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Eryllium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eryllium Coin Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

