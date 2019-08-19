EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,328.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $203,384.00 and approximately $7,328.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00268314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01335616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

