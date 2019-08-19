EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $763,346.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $763,346.00 and $801,964.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00358016 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006656 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,400,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,392,862 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

