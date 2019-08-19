EventChain (EVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,703.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $153,477.00 and $2,703.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.04798203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.