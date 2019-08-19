Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post $217.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.80 million and the lowest is $214.07 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $150.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $837.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $843.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $949.04 million, with estimates ranging from $930.66 million to $967.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 1,072,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,526. The stock has a market cap of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

