Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

EVT stock opened at €18.90 ($21.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.93. Evotec has a one year low of €15.00 ($17.44) and a one year high of €27.29 ($31.73).

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

