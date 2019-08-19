Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 7.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.89, 168,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 110,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXN. Pi Financial cut Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on Excellon Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

