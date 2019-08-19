Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.42

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 19774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $94,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,693.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $66,181.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $991,656. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after buying an additional 149,614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

