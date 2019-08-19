EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.73. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

