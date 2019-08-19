FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $312,909.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00266705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.01361541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000427 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

