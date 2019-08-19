Fantom (FTM) Hits Market Cap of $28.29 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00262610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.01332933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

