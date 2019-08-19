FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.63

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $17.13. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 64,192 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.