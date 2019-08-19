Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,434 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,660 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6,744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,789 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,053,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,622,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 496,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

