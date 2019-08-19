Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,528 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,093 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,583,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,202 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after acquiring an additional 898,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 694,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 23,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

