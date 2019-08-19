Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.70

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 2740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

