First Interstate Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 34,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,579. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

