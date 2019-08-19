First Interstate Bank Has $561,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. 1,423,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,079. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.49.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.