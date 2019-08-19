First Interstate Bank Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 554,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

