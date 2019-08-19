First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,344,000 after buying an additional 935,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after acquiring an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,089,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

