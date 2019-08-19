First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $95.57. 1,152,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

